Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $685.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $600.00 to $685.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Benchmark upped their target price on Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $622.21.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $12.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $597.77. 84,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,061,140. Netflix has a 52-week low of $463.41 and a 52-week high of $619.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $556.22 and a 200-day moving average of $529.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $4,164,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,018,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 11.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,417 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $18,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,419,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $749,900,000 after acquiring an additional 26,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 18.8% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

