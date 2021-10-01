Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Short Interest Up 308.6% in September

Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a growth of 308.6% from the August 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Network International in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Network International in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Network International alerts:

Shares of NWITY stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.90. 8,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,064. Network International has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $6.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.47.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Network International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.