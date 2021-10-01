Neutron (NTRN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $5.00

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded up 264.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. In the last week, Neutron has traded 252.1% higher against the US dollar. Neutron has a market capitalization of $130,256.06 and $5.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutron coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000082 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Neutron Profile

NTRN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Neutron

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

