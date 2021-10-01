New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) announced a dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.
NYSE NYC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.03. 12,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,563. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.42. New York City REIT has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $14.80. The company has a market capitalization of $105.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York City REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of New York City REIT from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th.
New York City REIT Company Profile
New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.
