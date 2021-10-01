New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) announced a dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

NYSE NYC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.03. 12,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,563. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.42. New York City REIT has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $14.80. The company has a market capitalization of $105.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York City REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of New York City REIT from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in New York City REIT stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) by 18,107.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,453 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of New York City REIT worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

New York City REIT Company Profile

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

