New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several brokerages have commented on NYCB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NYCB. Gillson Capital LP grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 86.5% during the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 1,111,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,024,000 after buying an additional 515,377 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,734,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after buying an additional 24,985 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 43.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 26.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 223,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 46,780 shares during the period. 62.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $12.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.04. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.00 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 34.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 78.16%.

New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

