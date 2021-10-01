Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF)’s share price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.67 and last traded at $16.67. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.72.

Separately, Macquarie upgraded Newcrest Mining to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.67.

Newcrest Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operations of mines. It operates through the following segments: Cadia, Telfet, Lihir, Gosowong, Bonikro, Hidden Valley, and Exploration and Others. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

