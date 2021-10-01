NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) shares fell 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.50. 51,795 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 226,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.19. The firm has a market cap of $128.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.85.

NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. NexTech AR Solutions had a negative return on equity of 115.83% and a negative net margin of 109.03%. The business had revenue of $4.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 million. On average, research analysts expect that NexTech AR Solutions Corp. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. develops and operates augmented reality advertising platform. The company products and services include ARitize Ecomm Solution, ARitize Retail Showroom, ARitize App, ARitize University, and ARitize Live Casting. The company was founded on January 12, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

