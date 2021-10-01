NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,087 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $130,759,000. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 146.0% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,705,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,559,000 after buying an additional 1,605,798 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $88,810,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $88,457,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,066,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,266,842,000 after buying an additional 1,044,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NEE opened at $78.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $154.01 billion, a PE ratio of 49.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.