NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $14,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,886,917. The firm has a market cap of $155.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

