NextMart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXMR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NextMart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXMR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the August 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 904,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NXMR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. 198,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,415. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02. NextMart has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.05.
About NextMart
Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for NextMart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextMart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.