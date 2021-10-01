NextMart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXMR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NextMart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXMR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the August 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 904,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NXMR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. 198,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,415. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02. NextMart has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.05.

NextMart, Inc engages in the art theme products sells and art themed real estate development business. It business operations include art event & art media direct marketing, design & marketing of art-themed products lines created for existing luxury and high-end goods & brands and art themed real estate development.

