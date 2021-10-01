NFTLootBox Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $185,417.00 (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 1st. NFTLootBox has a total market cap of $2.62 million and approximately $185,417.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NFTLootBox has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One NFTLootBox coin can now be purchased for $115.99 or 0.00241554 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00066263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00107921 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.04 or 0.00150025 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,122.61 or 1.00217322 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,283.69 or 0.06838420 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NFTLootBox Profile

NFTLootBox was first traded on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTLootBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

