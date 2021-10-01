Nicole M. Fernandez-Mcgovern Sells 26,500 Shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Stock

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) CFO Nicole M. Fernandez-Mcgovern sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $379,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UAVS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,280,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 4.74. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $17.68.

Get AgEagle Aerial Systems alerts:

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 23.16% and a negative net margin of 240.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 180.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 244,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 157,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Company Profile

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of drones for commercial use. The firm also enables the capturing, imaging, editing and analyzing of images and data captured by drones; and intends on using commercial drones to be used for delivery services of goods. It offers contract manufacturing, drone solutions, and agriculture solutions.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.