Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Rating Lowered to Hold at DZ Bank

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) was downgraded by investment analysts at DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a 55,000.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NTDOY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nintendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nintendo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55,000.00.

Get Nintendo alerts:

Shares of NTDOY traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,049,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,177. Nintendo has a fifty-two week low of $56.72 and a fifty-two week high of $82.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.95. The firm has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.59.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Nintendo had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nintendo will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Nintendo during the second quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nintendo by 235.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Nintendo by 247.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Nintendo during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Nintendo during the first quarter worth $48,000. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nintendo

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.