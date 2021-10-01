Non-Standard Finance plc (LON:NSF) Insider Buys £7,658.24 in Stock

Non-Standard Finance plc (LON:NSF) insider Charles Henry Gregson bought 191,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £7,658.24 ($10,005.54).

Shares of NSF stock traded up GBX 0.11 ($0.00) on Friday, reaching GBX 4.11 ($0.05). 2,137,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810,225. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.73. Non-Standard Finance plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2.69 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 8.96 ($0.12). The company has a current ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,592.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.84 million and a PE ratio of -0.09.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. The company provides home credit loans; branch-based unsecured consumer loans; and guarantor loans. It operated 73 branches. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Morley, the United Kingdom.

