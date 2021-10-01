Norman Payson Sells 8,330 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $461,898.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Progyny alerts:

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $513,377.90.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $430,161.20.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $365,936.90.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $462,814.80.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Norman Payson sold 8,570 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $481,634.00.

PGNY traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.21. 601,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,762. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.56 and a 12-month high of $66.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.35 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.49 and a 200 day moving average of $54.88.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $128.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.96 million. Analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth $1,353,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Progyny by 234.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 16,051 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,811,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth about $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

PGNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.40.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.