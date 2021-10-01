Norman Payson Sells 8,330 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $461,898.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 22nd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $513,377.90.
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $430,161.20.
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $365,936.90.
- On Wednesday, August 4th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $462,814.80.
- On Thursday, July 22nd, Norman Payson sold 8,570 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $481,634.00.
PGNY traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.21. 601,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,762. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.56 and a 12-month high of $66.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.35 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.49 and a 200 day moving average of $54.88.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth $1,353,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Progyny by 234.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 16,051 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,811,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth about $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.
PGNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.40.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know
Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.