Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the August 31st total of 3,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) by 1,421.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,990 shares during the quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 36.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NSTD stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,310. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73. Northern Star Investment Corp. IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

