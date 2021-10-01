Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Insider Gregory M. Glenn Sells 693 Shares

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $143,624.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gregory M. Glenn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,183 shares of Novavax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.34, for a total transaction of $271,309.22.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,386 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.87, for a total transaction of $332,459.82.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,409 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.43, for a total transaction of $518,970.87.

On Thursday, July 15th, Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,654 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.45, for a total transaction of $1,014,610.30.

Shares of Novavax stock traded down $25.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,498,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,492,379. Novavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.59 and a 52-week high of $331.68. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. The firm had revenue of $298.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 EPS for the current year.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novavax during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,036,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Novavax by 96.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 286,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,742,000 after buying an additional 140,700 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,782,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,074,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Novavax by 92.0% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 203,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,205,000 after buying an additional 97,491 shares during the last quarter. 52.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

