Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Short Interest Down 71.0% in September

Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a drop of 71.0% from the August 31st total of 99,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,699,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Novonix stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.90. 403,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,125. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.32. Novonix has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $6.18.

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. The company operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

