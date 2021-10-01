Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) Shares Down 23.5%

Nutriband Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTRB) shares were down 23.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $6.69. Approximately 2,150,526 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 211,774% from the average daily volume of 1,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nutriband from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $42.52 million and a P/E ratio of -12.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.36.

Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). Nutriband had a negative net margin of 225.58% and a negative return on equity of 42.43%. The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.71 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nutriband Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Nutriband Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NTRB)

Nutriband, Inc engages in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. It delivers abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system which provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain. It operates through the Pocono Coated Products and Active Intelligence segments.

