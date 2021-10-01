Oddz 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $969,603.00 (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded up 19.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 1st. Oddz has a market cap of $14.30 million and $969,603.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oddz has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000815 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00066413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00104857 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.03 or 0.00142891 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,232.45 or 0.99839235 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,250.63 or 0.06728668 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002516 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,334,284 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

