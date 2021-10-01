OKB (OKB) Price Hits $16.46 on Major Exchanges

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One OKB coin can currently be bought for approximately $16.46 or 0.00034890 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OKB has a total market capitalization of $987.41 million and $376.91 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OKB has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00054674 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.31 or 0.00115136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00189598 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00011497 BTC.

About OKB

OKB is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . The official website for OKB is www.okex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

