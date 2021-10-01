Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Insider Sells $750,250.00 in Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $750,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

OLO stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.71. 969,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,331. Olo Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.86.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.17 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OLO in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OLO during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of OLO during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in OLO by 137.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in OLO in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

OLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OLO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

