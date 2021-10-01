OMG Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.78 Billion (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 1st. OMG Network has a total market cap of $1.78 billion and $2.27 billion worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 40.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network coin can currently be purchased for about $12.71 or 0.00026477 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.28 or 0.00375432 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001248 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000581 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 100.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

