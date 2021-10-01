Omni (OMNI) Reaches Market Cap of $1.75 Million

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Omni coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.11 or 0.00006496 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a market cap of $1.75 million and $70.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Omni Coin Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,271 coins and its circulating supply is 562,955 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

