Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,199 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Open Text were worth $5,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its position in Open Text by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 63,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Open Text by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 20,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Open Text by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,676,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $197,996,000 after acquiring an additional 549,903 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Open Text during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Open Text by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,637,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,266,000 after purchasing an additional 265,731 shares during the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $48.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $36.18 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $893.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.00 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 9.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2209 dividend. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is 27.16%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

