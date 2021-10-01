Opus (OPT) Price Up 8.7% This Week

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 1st. Opus has a total market capitalization of $179,601.94 and approximately $38.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Opus has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. One Opus coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00055403 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00116181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.40 or 0.00200683 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00011957 BTC.

Opus Profile

Opus is a coin. It launched on July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Buying and Selling Opus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

