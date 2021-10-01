Orbit Chain Achieves Market Capitalization of $334.15 Million (ORC)

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. In the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One Orbit Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001266 BTC on exchanges. Orbit Chain has a market cap of $334.15 million and approximately $17.38 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00054664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 51.7% against the dollar and now trades at $110.03 or 0.00229356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00115020 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00011913 BTC.

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain (ORC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 988,024,190 coins and its circulating supply is 550,213,005 coins. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Orbit Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbit Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

