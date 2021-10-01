Orbs (ORBS) Market Cap Reaches $256.71 Million

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. During the last seven days, Orbs has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Orbs has a market cap of $256.71 million and $20.24 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbs coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00055060 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.91 or 0.00235961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00114681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00012415 BTC.

Orbs Profile

ORBS is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

