Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Short Interest Update

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 72.2% from the August 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:OROVF remained flat at $$20.24 during midday trading on Friday. Orient Overseas has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $26.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.13.
Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile
