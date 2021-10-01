Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Short Interest Up 400.0% in September

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OLCLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oriental Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Oriental Land from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Get Oriental Land alerts:

OLCLY opened at $32.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.37. The company has a market cap of $58.85 billion, a PE ratio of -161.79 and a beta of 0.01. Oriental Land has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $34.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. engages in the operation and management of leisure facilities. It operates through the following segments: Theme Parks, Hotels and Others. The Theme Parks segment operates Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotels segment manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, and Palm & Fountain Terrace Hotel.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Oriental Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriental Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.