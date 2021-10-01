Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, a drop of 69.4% from the August 31st total of 251,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of ORRAF stock remained flat at $$2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. Orora has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $2.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.43.
About Orora
