Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, a drop of 69.4% from the August 31st total of 251,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of ORRAF stock remained flat at $$2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. Orora has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $2.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.43.

Get Orora alerts:

About Orora

Orora Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and distribution of fiber, glass and aluminum beverage cans. It operates through the following segments: Orora Australasia and Orora North America. The Orora Australasia segment focuses on the manufacture of fiber and beverage packaging products within Australia and New Zealand.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Orora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.