O’Shares FTSE Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEUR) Trading Up 0.3%

O’Shares FTSE Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEUR) were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.45 and last traded at $27.40. Approximately 5,111 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.32.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.21 and its 200-day moving average is $28.04.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for O'Shares FTSE Europe Quality Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Shares FTSE Europe Quality Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.