O’Shares FTSE Russell US Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSM) Shares Up 1.3%

O’Shares FTSE Russell US Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSM)’s stock price shot up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.23 and last traded at $35.08. 11,116 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.62.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.31.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for O'Shares FTSE Russell US Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Shares FTSE Russell US Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.