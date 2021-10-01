OSRAM Licht (ETR:OSR) Sets New 52-Week High at $56.20

OSRAM Licht AG (ETR:OSR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €56.20 ($66.12) and last traded at €56.05 ($65.94), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €55.90 ($65.76).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €53.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is €52.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.04.

OSRAM Licht Company Profile (ETR:OSR)

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants.

