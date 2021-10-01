Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Stake Boosted by Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 374.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,807,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,215,721 shares during the quarter. Outfront Media accounts for about 4.8% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.93% of Outfront Media worth $67,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 108.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,248,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881,162 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,437,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Outfront Media during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 63.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 37.0% during the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 162,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 43,795 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

In other Outfront Media news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $1,003,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Peter Mathes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $123,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,735.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $1,326,730 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OUT stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.68. The company had a trading volume of 44,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,627. Outfront Media Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $26.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.27 and a beta of 1.92.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

Outfront Media Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

