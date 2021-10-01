Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (December) ETF (BATS:PSMD) Shares Up 0.4%

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (December) ETF (BATS:PSMD) shares shot up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.52 and last traded at $22.46. 302 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.38.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (December) ETF stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (December) ETF (BATS:PSMD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

