Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFHO) Short Interest Down 69.2% in September

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFHO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 69.2% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Pacific Health Care Organization stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.89. 2,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08. Pacific Health Care Organization has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $1.20.

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter. Pacific Health Care Organization had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 9.16%.

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc engages in managing and administering health care organizations and manages provider networks through its subsidiaries. Its services include utilization review, medical bill review, lien representation, and legal support. The company was founded on April 17, 1970 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

