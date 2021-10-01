Pallapay (PALLA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.53 Million

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 1st. One Pallapay coin can now be bought for about $0.0384 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. Pallapay has a market capitalization of $4.53 million and approximately $553,822.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pallapay has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00067037 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00105564 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.50 or 0.00152622 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,508.67 or 1.00012896 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,256.80 or 0.06856057 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002497 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Pallapay

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 117,949,141 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Pallapay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pallapay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pallapay using one of the exchanges listed above.

