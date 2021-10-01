Pamela Vig Sells 1,364 Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Stock

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) insider Pamela Vig sold 1,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $26,270.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MIRM traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $19.35. 426,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,893. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $26.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average is $17.30. The company has a market cap of $590.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.30.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIRM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $99,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

MIRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.