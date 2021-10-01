ParkinGo (GOT) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.46 Million

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 1st. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0724 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ParkinGo has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and $657.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $47,956.60 or 1.00060988 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00081565 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00005784 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00053004 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006611 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001155 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005496 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.86 or 0.00596445 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

