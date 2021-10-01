PARSIQ Market Cap Tops $67.06 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $67.06 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.07 or 0.00639663 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000199 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 47% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000091 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.30 or 0.00948209 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003601 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PRQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 121,403,493 coins. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

