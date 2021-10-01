Patriot Investment Management Inc. Buys 14,491 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 791,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,491 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 16.3% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Patriot Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $176,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded up $2.33 on Friday, hitting $224.39. 150,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,893,232. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $165.02 and a 1 year high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

