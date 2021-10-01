Patriot Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,362 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 637,169 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $934,954,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 87.4% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 481,744 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,490,554,000 after purchasing an additional 224,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $13.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,271.97. 161,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,457,355. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,397.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,358.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.19, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,146.73.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

