Paul Larbey Purchases 10,067 Shares of Bango plc (LON:BGO) Stock

Bango plc (LON:BGO) insider Paul Larbey acquired 10,067 shares of Bango stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £18,523.28 ($24,200.78).

On Thursday, September 9th, Paul Larbey sold 5,674 shares of Bango stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.81), for a total value of £12,199.10 ($15,938.20).

Shares of Bango stock traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 183 ($2.39). 626,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,748. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 212.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 214.59. Bango plc has a 1 year low of GBX 148.12 ($1.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 308 ($4.02). The stock has a market capitalization of £138.87 million and a P/E ratio of 190.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on shares of Bango in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Bango Company Profile

Bango plc develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. The company offers Bango Marketplace that enables app marketers in finding Bango Audiences to directly reach new paying users; Bango Payments, which connects online app stores and merchants to approximately 3 billion users; Bango Resale, a solution to deliver the results from reselling and bundling products and services; and Bango Boost+, a customer and revenue growth program.

