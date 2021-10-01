Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc. owned 0.05% of Paychex worth $20,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 19.8% during the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Paychex by 3.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,131,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,666,000 after buying an additional 79,862 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 16.6% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 8.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 238,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,548,000 after buying an additional 17,895 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAYX stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.11. The stock had a trading volume of 47,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,424. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $118.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus upped their target price on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. increased their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,620.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $46,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

