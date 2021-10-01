Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,381 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.09% of Paychex worth $34,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 820.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph Doody sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $1,088,033.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,952.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $65,123.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 86,522 shares in the company, valued at $9,748,433.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $112.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $118.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Paychex declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.