Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 348.6% from the August 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
PKPH stock remained flat at $$0.13 during trading on Friday. 87,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,605. Peak Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12.
About Peak Pharmaceuticals
