Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 348.6% from the August 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PKPH stock remained flat at $$0.13 during trading on Friday. 87,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,605. Peak Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12.

About Peak Pharmaceuticals

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceutical level products containing phytocannabinoids, an abundant and pharmaceutically active component of industrial hemp for the prevention and alleviation of various conditions and diseases. The company was founded on December 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

