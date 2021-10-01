Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) CEO Sells $167,050.00 in Stock

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $167,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,994. The company has a market cap of $635.51 million, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.07. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.67.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $51.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.27 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 19.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 185,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,756,000 after buying an additional 22,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

