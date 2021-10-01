Pendle 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $921,193.00 (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Pendle has a total market cap of $21.63 million and approximately $921,193.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pendle coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000954 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Pendle has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pendle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00066148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00107344 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.61 or 0.00149095 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,838.34 or 0.99597973 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,218.49 or 0.06700790 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002564 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,191,256 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pendle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pendle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.