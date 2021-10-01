Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,364,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516,749 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $22,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,166,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 6.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 203,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 11,809 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $920,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 649,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 345,041 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,152 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.06. 2,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,509. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $10.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%.

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

